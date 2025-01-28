Dehradun Announces Holiday for Schools and Anganwadis January 28: PM Modi's Visit

Dehradun District Magistrate has announced a holiday for all schools and Anganwadis in Dehradun ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit for the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games on Tuesday. The holiday has been declared in line with the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The notice instructs the Chief Education Officer and District Program Officer to ensure that all educational institutions and Anganwadi centers follow the order.

Prime Minister Modi will be inaugurating the 38th National Games in Dehradun today, marking a significant event in Uttarakhand. After this, he will head to Odisha to inaugurate the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025. The Prime Minister’s visit to Dehradun will be at around 6 PM for the inauguration ceremony of the National Games.

The 38th National Games are being hosted in Uttarakhand to celebrate its Silver Jubilee year. The games will be held across 11 cities in eight districts of Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 14. Over 10,000 athletes will compete in 35 sports disciplines, with medals awarded for 33 of them. Yoga and Mallakhamb will be featured as exhibition sports for the first time.

This year’s National Games are focused on sustainability with the theme “Green Games.” A special “Sports Forest” will be developed near the venue, where more than 10,000 saplings will be planted by athletes and guests. Additionally, the medals and certificates for the athletes will be made from environmentally friendly, biodegradable materials.

The 38th National Games in Dehradun aim to not only promote sports but also raise awareness about sustainability and environmental responsibility. With thousands of athletes participating, this event is set to be a grand celebration of sportsmanship and sustainability.