December 3 Bhopal Holiday for Mark Gas Tragedy Anniversary

Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh, will observe a city-wide holiday on December 3, 2025, to mark the 41st anniversary of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. The state government has announced a public holiday to honor the memory of those who lost their lives in the disaster.

According to an official statement, all offices, schools, and colleges within the Bhopal municipal limits will remain closed for the day. However, offices and institutions located in rural areas of the district will function as usual.

The Bhopal District Magistrate, Kaushlendra Vikram Singh, has imposed Section 144 in the city to maintain peace and ensure a respectful atmosphere. Prior permission will be required for any kind of procession or demonstration.

The Bhopal Gas Tragedy remains one of the world's worst industrial disasters. On the night of December 2-3, 1984, a deadly leak of methyl isocyanate gas from Union Carbide India Limited's pesticide plant caused unimaginable devastation across the city. Within hours of the leak, close to 3,800 people lost their lives, and lakhs of residents were exposed to the poisonous gas, leading to long-term health complications and irreversible damage to generations.

Every year on December 3, Bhopal pauses to remember the victims of the gas leak. The local holiday allows citizens to take part in memorial events, pay tributes, and acknowledge the suffering endured by thousands of families.

The tragedy continues to shape the collective memory of Bhopal, and the city comes together to honor the victims and their families.

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