December 2 Holiday in Pune: Government Offices, Banks to Remain Closed

The Maharashtra government has declared December 2 as a holiday in Pune district to facilitate the local body elections. The District Election Officer has announced the decision to ensure maximum voter participation and a smooth voting experience for the residents.

Government offices, departments, and workplaces in the polling areas will be closed on December 2 for a holiday so as to enable employees to cast their votes without any inconvenience. The holiday would, however, be availed of as paid leave.

The decision is likely to increase voter turnout and assist the administration in smoothly conducting the polling process. As a large number of government staff are needed for election duty, the holiday will facilitate the administration in deploying staff in an effective way without causing any disruption.

The administration has exhorted citizens to make full use of the day and their right to vote. This election to the civic body is being held in different districts, with the authorities leaving no stone unturned to ensure peaceful and successful polling.

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