December 1 School Holiday News: Updates for Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh

This means that Cyclone Ditwah continues to intensify over the southwest Bay of Bengal, inching closer to the coastal regions of North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra Pradesh. Several areas in South India are thus going to witness heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

IMD has already issued a red and orange alert for various districts, while requesting that state administrations undertake all possible precautionary measures. In view of the weather threat, announcements related to school holidays for December 1, 2025, are being closely watched by students and parents.

Tamil Nadu School Holiday Update

IMD has issued warnings for heavy rainfall in:

Chennai

Kancheepuram

Chengalpattu

Tiruvallur

Cuddalore

Vellore

Villuppuram

Tirupattur

Krishnagiri

Dharmapuri

Tiruvannamalai

Although rain is expected to be most intense around the coastal belt, final decisions regarding school closures are yet to be confirmed. District authorities are currently assessing the situation and may issue last-minute directives if the weather worsens.

Parents and students in Tamil Nadu are advised to stay in touch with respective schools and remain alert for updates every evening or early morning.

Kerala School Holiday Update

There has been a slight improvement in the weather condition in Kerala, and no major warnings have been declared by the IMD for December 1. The holiday on account of rain, if necessary, will be declared at the district level by local collectors depending on the safety and accessibility.

Students should check press releases and official notifications from their school district administration for up-to-date information.

Andhra Pradesh School Holiday Update

Rains have been heavy in certain parts of Andhra Pradesh, especially in:

Tirupati Nellore Chittoor Authorities have already announced a holiday for all schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres on December 1st in Tirupati as a precautionary measure. Similar action may be taken by other nearby districts if heavy rainfall continues.