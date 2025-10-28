Cyclone Montha School Holiday: Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha Updates

The approach of Cyclone Montha towards the Andhra Pradesh coast has led to the announcement of school holidays in several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for these states, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions.

State-Wise School Holiday Schedule

Andhra Pradesh: Schools and colleges in 12 districts will remain closed until October 31. The affected districts include Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, and YSR Kadapa.

Odisha: Schools in several districts will be closed until October 30. The districts include Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, and Kalahandi.

Tamil Nadu: Schools and colleges in various districts may be closed on October 29 due to the cyclone. The Tiruvallur district has already announced school closures for October 28 due to heavy rainfall.

Telangana: Schools and colleges in several districts, including Khammam, Bhadradri, and Kothagudem, may be closed on October 29 due to heavy rainfall.

IMD Alerts

The IMD has issued a red alert for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall. Orange and yellow alerts have been issued for Telangana and Tamil Nadu, respectively.

Stay Safe, Stay Informed

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay indoors and follow safety guidelines. The situation is being closely monitored, and further updates will be provided as necessary.