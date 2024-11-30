Cyclone Fengal Hits Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Schools Closed, Safety Warnings Issued

Cyclone Fengal is expected to hit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall that are likely to affect the region. In preparation for the storm, the state governments have declared a holiday for schools to ensure the safety of students and staff during the severe weather conditions.

In addition to the school closures, residents have been advised to stay indoors to avoid potential hazards such as flying debris and flooding. The cyclone is expected to bring intense rain, particularly in coastal areas, increasing the risk of waterlogging and disruptions to daily activities. Coastal communities are urged to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

IT companies in the region have also been advised to implement remote working temporarily, ensuring that employees can stay safe and avoid traveling during the storm.

As Cyclone Fengal approaches, heavy rainfall is anticipated, especially along the coast. Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and emergency response teams have been mobilized to assist with any evacuations or rescue operations if needed. It is crucial for residents to stay updated with official weather reports and follow the guidance of local authorities to stay safe during this storm.

