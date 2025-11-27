Cyclone Ditwah has intensified faster than expected, triggering a formal cyclone alert for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. What began as Depression 96B has undergone rapid consolidation over the past 24 hours, strengthening into a Deep Depression early Friday and further into a Cyclonic Storm by 10 AM while still over land in south Sri Lanka.

The system currently lies northeast of Badulla, around 430 km southeast of Karaikal. With a central pressure of 998 mb and estimated wind speeds of 63 to 66 kmph, Ditwah is showing a well-organised structure supported by strong radial convective banding and excellent dual-channel outflow.

The cyclone is expected to continue moving north-northwest across Sri Lanka before re-emerging into the waters off Jaffna early on Saturday, November 29. Once back over the sea, Ditwah may undergo slight further intensification as it moves parallel to the Tamil Nadu coast.

Forecast models suggest that Ditwah will straddle the coastline in a semi-landfall pattern on Sunday, November 30, between Karaikal and Chennai. A complete landfall is considered unlikely until the system approaches closer to Chennai, but strong winds and heavy rainfall are expected all along the delta and north coastal districts.

Authorities in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are monitoring the system closely, with residents advised to stay alert as the cyclone progresses toward the region.