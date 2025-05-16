CUET UG 2025 Admit Card Released: Download Now

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate programs (CUET UG) 2025. Exam aspirants taking tests from May 19 to May 24 can now download their hall tickets from the official portal.

Downloading Admit Cards

Registered applicants can download their admit cards by following these steps:

Go to the official CUET UG portal:

Click on the "Download Admit Card" link

Log in with their Application Number and Password

Download the admit card and undertaking form

Take a printout and go through exam-related instructions

Key Details

The admit card includes important information such as:

Exam date and shift timing

Test center address

Personal details

The candidates are required to check their details and bring a printed version of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam center.

Other Information

NTA will issue admit cards for students appearing on subsequent dates in the near future. Students are recommended to visit the website regularly to get updates. It is essential to read all instructions and guidelines issued by NTA to stay away from any problem on the day of the exam.

Exam Preparation

Now that the admit cards have been made available, candidates can proceed with their exam preparation. Carefully go through the exam pattern, syllabus, and instructions to do well in the examination.

Stay Updated

In order to get the latest updates and notifications, candidates can check the official website of CUET UG or contact NTA directly. Stay updated, and good luck for your exams!

