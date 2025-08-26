Chhattisgarh Govt Announces 3-Day Holiday for Teej, Ganesh Chaturthi & Nuakhai

The festive season has officially begun, bringing vibrancy to markets and excitement among children, thanks to upcoming holidays. The Chhattisgarh government has declared public and local holidays for the upcoming week, coinciding with major festivals. Notably, the state government had released the holiday notification 15 days in advance.

Schools to Open Only Three Days Next Week

With three major festivals scheduled next week, government offices, banks, and schools will remain closed for three consecutive days. As a result, children will attend school only three days next week—on Monday (August 25), Friday (August 29), and Saturday (August 30). Similarly, government offices and banks will also function only for three days in the week.

Festival Dates

August 26 – Hartalika Teej

August 27 – Ganesh Chaturthi

August 28 – Nuakhai Festival

The Chhattisgarh government has issued a new order declaring August 28 as a local holiday for the Nuakhai festival. The notification was released by the Under Secretary of the General Administration Department.

Dussehra Ashtami Holiday Cancelled

Along with the declaration of the Nuakhai holiday on August 28, the state government has cancelled one previously announced local holiday. The local holiday scheduled for Dussehra Ashtami (September 30, 2025) has been withdrawn. Initially, the 2025 holiday list included a local holiday on this date, but it now stands cancelled.