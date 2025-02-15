Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Holiday on February 19: Schools in Maharashtra to Remain Closed

A public holiday on February 19 has been announced to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and the schools in Maharashtra will be shut for the day. This is an attempt on the part of the state government to honour the legendary Maratha war king.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti holiday is celebrated every year on February 19, and it is a very important day in the state of Maharashtra. The holiday provides an opportunity for students and faculty to engage in different functions and activities that have been arranged to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj.

Besides Maharashtra, some states might also declare a holiday on February 19. This would depend on the policies of the local government. For Maharashtra schools, though, the holiday is a statewide affair, with government offices, schools, and colleges all remaining closed.

The holiday on February 19 will give the students a brief respite, and it will also allow them to study the life and work of Shivaji Maharaj in greater detail. The holiday is an important occurrence in the state calendar, and it is also a key element of Maharashtra's cultural heritage.

