ChatGPT Ruins Woman’s Holiday Plans, Breaks Down in Viral TikTok Video

A Spanish influencer couple encountered unforeseen travel issues after they missed their flight to Puerto Rico, accusing ChatGPT for giving them the wrong advice.

In a viral TikTok video, Mery Caldass got teary-eyed while describing how she used the AI chatbot to verify whether they would need a visa for their trip. It was later that she realized that even though Spanish citizens do not require a visa when traveling to the United States, they must have an ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization), the New York Post reports.

Her colleague, Alejandro Cid, was spotted consoling her at the airport when she was voicing her frustration. In a lighter vein, Caldass jokingly quipped that ChatGPT was "getting revenge" since she frequently used to make light of insulting it.

The clip elicited mixed reactions on social media. Some people condemned the couple for not verifying requirements for travel from official sources, while others came to the defence of the AI, claiming that the error could have been caused by the wrong question.

Even after the setback, the couple found their way to Puerto Rico, which they enjoyed visiting for the experience of attending a Bad Bunny concert.

Sobbing influencers blame ChatGPT for ruining a dream vacation

An influencer couple has gone viral after missing their flight to Puerto Rico — thanks, they claim, to a visa mix-up caused by ChatGPT.

Video By merycaldasshttps://t.co/9g4VPHjkZZ pic.twitter.com/grq8mhhUbX — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) August 14, 2025

Also read: ChatGPT Go Arrives in India: OpenAI’s Most Affordable Subscription, Key Features Inside