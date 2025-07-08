Central Government Holidays 2026: Full List of National and Festival Holidays

The Central Government has released a list of holidays for its Delhi/New Delhi administrative offices for the year 2026. This detailed list comprises national holidays, festivals, and observances that are important to different communities in India. It is important for government officials, citizens, and organizations to understand these holidays so that they can plan and pay respect to the rich cultural diversity of the country.

National Holidays

Republic Day: January 26, Monday - Remembers adoption of the Constitution of India

Independence Day: August 15, Saturday - Celebrates independence of India from British rule

Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday: October 2, Friday - Remembers birthday of Mahatma Gandhi

Festivals and Observances

Holi: March 4, Wednesday - Colourful festival

Id-ul-Fitr: March 21, Saturday - Celebrates conclusion of Ramadan

Ram Navami: March 26, Thursday - Celebrates the birthday of Lord Rama

Mahavir Jayanti: March 31, Tuesday - Commemorates the birth anniversary of Mahavira

Good Friday: April 3, Friday - An important date in the Christian calendar

Buddha Purnima: May 1, Friday - Commemorates the birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha

Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid): May 27, Wednesday - An important festival in the Islamic calendar

Muharram: June 26, Friday - The first month of the Islamic calendar

Milad-un-Nabi: August 26, Wednesday - Commemorates the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad

Janmashtami: September 4, Friday - Marks the birthday of Lord Krishna

Dussehra: October 20, Tuesday - Celebrates the triumph of good over evil

Diwali (Deepavali): November 8, Sunday - The festival of light

Guru Nanak's Birthday: November 24, Tuesday - Marks the birthday of Guru Nanak

Christmas Day: December 25, Friday - Commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ

Other Significant Dates

Makar Sankranti: January 14, Wednesday - A Hindu celebration that indicates the start of the sun's path towards the northern hemisphere

Maha Shivaratri: February 15, Sunday - An important festival in honor of Lord Shiva

Ugadi/Telugu New Year: March 19, Thursday - Commemorates the start of the Telugu New Year

Tamil New Year: April 14, Tuesday - Indicates the start of the Tamil New Year

Bihu/Bengali New Year: Wednesday, April 15 - Commemorates the start of the Bengali New Year

Akshaya Tritiya: Sunday, April 19 - One of the most important days for philanthropic work and buying deeds

