Central Government Holidays 2026: Full List of National and Festival Holidays
The Central Government has released a list of holidays for its Delhi/New Delhi administrative offices for the year 2026. This detailed list comprises national holidays, festivals, and observances that are important to different communities in India. It is important for government officials, citizens, and organizations to understand these holidays so that they can plan and pay respect to the rich cultural diversity of the country.
National Holidays
- Republic Day: January 26, Monday - Remembers adoption of the Constitution of India
- Independence Day: August 15, Saturday - Celebrates independence of India from British rule
- Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday: October 2, Friday - Remembers birthday of Mahatma Gandhi
Festivals and Observances
- Holi: March 4, Wednesday - Colourful festival
- Id-ul-Fitr: March 21, Saturday - Celebrates conclusion of Ramadan
- Ram Navami: March 26, Thursday - Celebrates the birthday of Lord Rama
- Mahavir Jayanti: March 31, Tuesday - Commemorates the birth anniversary of Mahavira
- Good Friday: April 3, Friday - An important date in the Christian calendar
- Buddha Purnima: May 1, Friday - Commemorates the birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha
- Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid): May 27, Wednesday - An important festival in the Islamic calendar
- Muharram: June 26, Friday - The first month of the Islamic calendar
- Milad-un-Nabi: August 26, Wednesday - Commemorates the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad
- Janmashtami: September 4, Friday - Marks the birthday of Lord Krishna
- Dussehra: October 20, Tuesday - Celebrates the triumph of good over evil
- Diwali (Deepavali): November 8, Sunday - The festival of light
- Guru Nanak's Birthday: November 24, Tuesday - Marks the birthday of Guru Nanak
- Christmas Day: December 25, Friday - Commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ
Other Significant Dates
- Makar Sankranti: January 14, Wednesday - A Hindu celebration that indicates the start of the sun's path towards the northern hemisphere
- Maha Shivaratri: February 15, Sunday - An important festival in honor of Lord Shiva
- Ugadi/Telugu New Year: March 19, Thursday - Commemorates the start of the Telugu New Year
- Tamil New Year: April 14, Tuesday - Indicates the start of the Tamil New Year
- Bihu/Bengali New Year: Wednesday, April 15 - Commemorates the start of the Bengali New Year
- Akshaya Tritiya: Sunday, April 19 - One of the most important days for philanthropic work and buying deeds
