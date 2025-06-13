Captain Sumeet’s Last Words to His Aging Father Go Viral After Air India AI 171 Crash: I’ll Quit My Job and Take Care of You, Dad

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the pilot of the ill-fated Air India flight that crashed near Ahmedabad, is being remembered emotionally online. Details about his life and last conversations have gone viral on social media following the tragedy.

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route from Ahmedabad to London, crashed shortly after take-off on Thursday. Of the 243 people onboard, only one passenger survived, while 230 passengers, both pilots, and 12 crew members lost their lives.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Captain Sumeet had over 8,200 hours of flying experience. Several news reports revealed that he had recently told family he was planning to quit his job to care for his aging father, who lives alone in Powai, Mumbai. His father is a retired DGCA official.

Heartbreakingly, Sumeet had visited his father recently and reportedly said, “Dad, I’ll soon quit my job and come stay with you.” Just days later, tragedy struck. Now, his father is left alone, grieving. Several officials and political leaders visited his residence to offer condolences.

Captain Sumeet's family includes two nephews who are also commercial pilots.

Meanwhile, Clive Kundar, the flight's first officer, had logged over 1,100 hours of flying. His mother was also a former Air India flight attendant. Currently, his parents are said to be in Sydney with his sister.

Flight AI171 crashed shortly after take-off when it fell onto the BJ Medical College hostel near the airport. Investigators are analyzing the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder to determine the cause of the crash.