Calcutta High Court Announces 2025 Holiday List: Ram Navami Recognized, May Day Excluded

The Calcutta High Court has confirmed its 2025 holiday schedule, including a day off for Ram Navami on April 7, 2025. However, May Day, celebrated on May 1 annually, has not been included, sparking discussions among legal professionals.

While Ram Navami is officially acknowledged as a holiday for the coming year, its absence from the 2024 roster required intervention. Last year, following a request by the Bar Association, April 17, 2024, was declared a holiday on short notice. Advocates had to compensate for the unscheduled day off by working on a Saturday.

According to Paritosh Sinha, Secretary of the Incorporated Law Society, this adjustment does not indicate that May Day has been overlooked in favor of Ram Navami. "This year too, a representation was made to the Chief Justice for Ram Navami, and it was approved, but it required us to work an additional day," he clarified.

The High Court Bar Association had earlier proposed the inclusion of both Ram Navami and May Day in the holiday schedule. Shankar Prasad Dalapaty, Secretary of the High Court Bar Association, shared that a resolution was passed to recognize both dates. While the administration approved the holiday for Ram Navami, May Day did not make the final list. "This is the court’s decision, and we respect it," he stated.

Despite support for the Ram Navami holiday, some legal professionals expressed concerns about the exclusion of May Day. Advocate Firdous Shamim remarked, "I have no objection to Ram Navami being a holiday, but May Day deserves similar consideration."

Notably, May Day was a part of the Calcutta High Court’s official holiday calendar until 2017. Advocates hope for its reinstatement in future schedules. For now, the decision reflects the priorities of the court administration, leaving room for further deliberation on balancing traditional and modern observances.

