Budget 2026: Tax Holidays Extended, Penalties Curbed, Compliance Simplified

The Union Budget 2026 has proposed a series of targeted changes to direct tax laws, signalling the government’s continued push towards a more taxpayer-friendly and less adversarial tax regime. The measures are designed to reduce prolonged litigation, bring certainty to disputed cases, and make compliance simpler and less punitive, while extending incentives for financial services and digital infrastructure.

The proposals span multiple areas—from revised returns and reassessment procedures to tax prosecution, penalties, and share buybacks.

Key Direct Tax Proposals in Budget 2026

1. Extended deadline for revised returns

Taxpayers will now be allowed to file revised income tax returns up to March 31, subject to a nominal fee. This move provides additional time to correct errors or omissions, improving filing accuracy and lowering the risk of future disputes.

2. More flexibility for updated returns

The framework for updated returns has been liberalised further. Taxpayers can now file an updated return even if it leads to a reduction in declared losses. In a significant relaxation, updated returns will also be permitted after the issuance of a reassessment notice, provided an additional 10% tax is paid.

3. Relief on employee statutory contributions

Employers will get relief on deductions related to employee contributions to provident fund and ESIC. Such contributions will now be deductible if paid by the due date for filing the income tax return, bringing parity between employee and employer contributions.

4. Major incentive boost for IFSC units

Units operating in International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) will benefit from an extended tax holiday—20 years out of a 25-year window, up from the earlier 10 out of 15 years. After the holiday period, income will be taxed at a concessional 15% rate, enhancing India’s attractiveness as a global financial hub.

5. Reassessment disputes addressed retrospectively

The government has sought to settle long-running reassessment disputes by clarifying, with retrospective effect, that notices issued by jurisdictional tax officers remain valid even where faceless officers were prescribed. This is expected to resolve a large number of pending cases.

6. Tax prosecution provisions softened

Several tax offences have been decriminalised, with monetary penalties replacing criminal charges. Where prosecution remains, rigorous imprisonment has been replaced with simple imprisonment, and the maximum term reduced to two–three years.

7. Predictable penalties for procedural lapses

Penalties for delays in audits, transfer pricing reports, and transaction disclosures will now be based on fixed fees linked to the period of delay, reducing discretion and uncertainty for taxpayers.

8. Digital infrastructure incentives extended

Foreign companies using Indian data centres to serve Indian users through local resellers will be eligible for a tax holiday until March 31, 2047, aimed at boosting India’s data and cloud ecosystem.

9. Buyback taxation simplified

The tax treatment of share buybacks will change, with capital gains on buybacks taxed directly in shareholders’ hands, replacing the current dividend-based structure.

Overall, the proposals reinforce a shift towards certainty, compliance-friendly processes, and long-term incentives, while tightening rules to streamline taxation and close loopholes.