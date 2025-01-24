Budget 2025: Halwa Ceremony Today as Nirmala Sitharaman Prepares for Union Budget

As the 2025 Union Budget session nears, the traditional Halwa ceremony will take place this evening (January 24) in North Block, marking the final stage of the budget preparation process. This event is a prelude to the lock-in period, where the finance ministry team works in complete secrecy to protect the confidentiality of the Union Budget documents.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lead the ceremony, joined by Minister of State Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials. During the ceremony, budget officers and staff will prepare the traditional Indian sweet, halwa, in a large kadhai. This act symbolizes the hard work and dedication of the finance team behind the Union Budget.

The Halwa ceremony isn't just a tradition; it signals the beginning of the crucial lock-in phase. During this time, officials are not allowed to leave the North Block compound until the Budget is presented in Parliament. The basement of North Block, where the budget documents have been printed since 1980, remains the center of this high-security process.

The 2025 Union Budget will be presented on February 1, marking Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s seventh budget presentation, making her the longest-serving finance minister, surpassing Morarji Desai. The Budget session will begin on January 31 and run through April 4.

Continuing the trend from previous years, the 2025 Budget will be paperless, embracing digital presentations. The Halwa ceremony this evening will serve as a ceremonial send-off for the budget team as they enter the final and most crucial phase of their work before the Budget is revealed.