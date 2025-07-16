Bomb Threats Across India: 10 Alerts in Delhi, BSE and Golden Temple Also Targeted

Multiple bomb threats across India have triggered widespread panic this week. In New Delhi, threats have been reported for three consecutive days. Meanwhile, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai received a threat on Tuesday (July 15), and the Golden Temple in Amritsar reported two threats on Monday and Tuesday (July 14 and 15).

In the national capital, the scare began on Monday when three institutions in Chanakyapuri, Sector 16 (Dwarka), and Prashant Vihar received bomb threats via email. Although Delhi Police declared all the alerts to be hoaxes, the fear escalated over the following days, with at least four more schools receiving similar threats.

Police personnel, bomb squad and sniffer dogs were deployed to conduct thorough searches.

In Mumbai, the BSE received a bomb threat via email from an unidentified sender on the night of July 13. The message claimed, “Four RDX IED bombs have been placed in the BSE's Feroze Tower Building, and they will explode at 3 PM.”

Mumbai Police, along with the bomb squad, immediately responded and conducted a thorough search. As a precaution, security at the exchange was heightened.

The Golden Temple in Amritsar also received bomb threats on July 14 and 15, prompting extensive security checks. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has condemned the threats, with SGPC Secretary Pratap Singh demanding strict action against those responsible.

Following the alerts, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Director General of Police (DGP) were informed, and state authorities are monitoring the situation closely.

Police in Delhi, Mumbai, and Amritsar are working with cybercrime units to trace the origin of the threatening emails. Security has been stepped up across all affected locations to prevent any untoward incidents.