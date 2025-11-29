Bihar 1-Crore Jobs Mission: Govt Orders Departments to Submit All Vacancies by Dec 31

The Nitish Kumar–led Bihar government has started moving quickly to meet its big promise of creating employment for one crore young people in the next five years. The administration has begun a wide review and coordination exercise across several departments to fast-track the recruitment process and make sure vacancies don’t stay pending for too long.

To push this mission ahead, the state government has sent clear instructions to all departments, divisional commissioners, police headquarters units and every District Magistrate. These guidelines are mainly aimed at smoothing the process of identifying and verifying vacant posts, so recruitment can begin without unnecessary delays.

Departments Asked to Submit Vacancy Details by Dec 31

All government departments have been strictly directed to submit the list of their existing vacancies to the General Administration Department by December 31. Officials are treating this as a hard deadline to make sure no post is left unreported due to slow paperwork.

Once these vacancy lists reach the General Administration, the department will check and forward them to the concerned recruitment commissions for quick action.

Full-Year Recruitment Calendar to Be Released in January 2026

In a major process change, all recruitment commissions and selection bodies have been told to publish a full-year recruitment calendar in January 2026. This calendar will include the expected dates for releasing job notifications, exam timelines and the schedule for completing the entire selection process.

Importantly, the government also wants the final result dates to be mentioned clearly. As per the new system, the final results must come out within one year from the date of the advertisement — a move aimed at reducing long waiting periods for candidates.

Departments Told to Prioritise Clearance of Vacancies

To make the job mission more effective, the government has stressed the need for faster departmental action. Every administrative unit has been asked to put vacancy clearance on top priority and work closely with the General Administration Department. Officials said that filling vacant government posts “as soon as possible” is now a statewide priority.

With the roadmap officially rolling out, Bihar’s employment push is set to gather more momentum in the coming months. The release of a fixed recruitment calendar in January 2026 is expected to bring more transparency and predictability to the hiring process, giving much-needed clarity to job-seeking youth across the state.