Bharat Bandh July 9: Will Schools,Colleges and Banks Remain Open or Closed?

A nationwide huge strike, the Bharat Bandh, has been planned for Wednesday, July 9, 2025. The strike, which has been called by a combined platform of 10 central trade unions and other farmers' and rural workers' associations, will be to voice resistance towards the government's policies, which the unions believe benefit corporations at the cost of workers' rights. But there is confusion about whether Schools, Colleges, and Banks will get any holiday due to the Bandh.

Trade Unions Participating in the Strike

Various major trade unions will participate in the strike, including:

Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC)

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC)

Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS)

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU)

All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC)

Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC)

Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA)

All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU)

Labour Progressive Federation (LPF)

United Trade Union Congress (UTUC)

Sectors Likely to be Affected

The strike is likely to affect different sectors, such as:

Banking and Financial Services: Branch services, cheque clearing, and customer service may be interrupted in most areas.

Postal Departments: Postal operations can be impacted, resulting in late delivery of mail.

Coal Mining and Factories: Coal production and factory production can be suspended, affecting production and supply chains.

State Transport Services: Public transport services can be affected, impacting commuters.

Government Offices and Public Sector Units: Government offices and public sector units can have disruptions and many services are affected.

Schools and Colleges:

They are expected to function as usual but may have disruptions in transport.

Some schools and colleges can close down, particularly where there is high union activity, but official holiday announcements have not been made yet.

Banks:

Banking services will be impacted, and there are likely to be disruptions to branch operations, cheque clearing, and customer service.

Employees of public sector banks and cooperative banking industries are likely to join the strike.

An official bank holiday is not announced, but operations may be affected owing to the strike.

Other Services

Transport: Bus, taxi, and mobile cab services can experience disruptions, resulting in traffic diversions and increased travel time.

Emergency Services: Hospitals, emergency medical services, and ambulance services are likely to be functioning as usual.

Digital Transactions: Private banks and digital transactions such as UPI and net banking will likely be functioning as usual.

Preparations and Precautions

People should prepare in advance and take the required precautions to reduce the effects of the strike. This could involve:

Monitoring for service shutdown news

Arranging alternative transport

Preparation with emergency supplies

Keeping up with developments on the strike

The Bharat Bandh will be a major event with extensive participation of workers and farmers from all over the nation. Although the strike is to bring workers' rights and corporate decisions to the notice of all, it can also lead to disruptions in everyday life.

