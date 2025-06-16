Bengaluru Woman Slapped by Rapido Driver Near Jayanagar Showroom: Watch Video

A disturbing incident of assault involving a Rapido bike taxi driver and a woman passenger has come to light from Bengaluru’s Jayanagar area. The altercation, which occurred near a footwear showroom three days ago, reportedly escalated after the woman confronted the driver for rash driving.

According to police sources, what began as a verbal exchange soon turned violent, with the driver allegedly slapping the woman so forcefully that she fell to the ground. A video of the incident, believed to be recorded by a passerby, is now circulating widely on social media and has triggered public outrage.

In the video, several bystanders can be seen witnessing the incident but not intervening, raising concerns about public apathy.

Initially hesitant to file a police complaint, the woman was later persuaded to report the assault. The Jayanagar Police Station, under whose jurisdiction the area falls, has registered a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR). However, officials stated that they are considering converting the NCR into a formal First Information Report (FIR) following the release and virality of the video.

A senior police official confirmed that a detailed investigation is currently underway.

This incident mirrors a similar case from September last year, where an Ola auto driver allegedly harassed and slapped a woman after she cancelled her app booking. A video from that case also went viral, showing the auto driver yelling, “Tera baap deta hai kya gas ke paise?” (Does your father pay for my fuel?). He attempted to snatch her phone and demanded that she accompany him to the police station. However, the woman refused, and the driver eventually fled the scene. Bengaluru police later arrested the driver on assault charges.

With multiple such incidents coming to light, questions are being raised about passenger safety and the accountability of app-based transport services in urban India.