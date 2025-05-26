Bengaluru Rave Party Busted by Karnataka Police, 31 People Booked

The Bengaluru Police on Monday raided a farmhouse present in the vicinity of the city's airport and booked 31 people. The Northeast division police raided the farmhouse in Kannamangala near Devanahalli at around 5 am in the morning and detained 24 men and 7 women.

According to reports, a Chinese national was also present among the detained. Residents near the farmhouse tipped off the police about the rave party. One Syed Aseed, who remains untraceable, owns the property. The police have taken the farmhouse's caretaker into custody as well.

Most people detained at the rave party are said to be IT professionals, and the police confirmed that they have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The police informed us that they found hashish, cannabis, cocaine, hybrid cannabis, and other banned substances at the rave party. The Bengaluru police claim that they meticulously planned the entire rave party under the guise of a birthday celebration.

They created a WhatsApp group and shared messages about the party and additional details simultaneously.