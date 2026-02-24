Bank Holidays for 2 Days on Feb 28 and March 1, 2026

Banks across India are set to observe multiple holidays in February 2026, including a two-day weekend holiday at the end of the month. Branches will remain closed on Saturday, February 28, due to the fourth Saturday holiday, followed by Sunday, March 1, which is a regular weekly holiday. Customers are advised to plan their visits and cash withdrawals in advance to avoid inconvenience during these consecutive holidays.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, both public and private sector banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will follow a structured holiday schedule throughout February 2026. The month will have nine bank holidays in total, counting all Sundays, as well as the second and fourth Saturday holidays.

Standard Weekend Holidays

Under RBI guidelines, banks observe a holiday every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. This means February 14 (second Saturday) and February 28 (fourth Saturday) will be nationwide bank holidays. All Sundays — February 1, 8, 15, and 22 — are also regular weekly holidays for banks across the country.

Banks usually function on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays unless an additional holiday is declared for a specific reason. This consistent holiday pattern helps customers anticipate closures and plan financial activities accordingly.

Regional Bank Holidays in February 2026

In addition to nationwide holidays, certain states will observe regional holidays based on local festivals and commemorative events.

February 18 (Wednesday) – Banks in Gangtok, Sikkim, will remain closed for Losar, marking the Tibetan New Year celebrations.

February 19 (Thursday) – Banks in Mumbai, Nagpur, and Belapur will observe a holiday for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

February 20 (Friday) – Aizawl and Imphal will have a holiday for State Day or Statehood Day celebrations.

Although Mahashivratri falls on February 15, 2026, it coincides with a Sunday, which is already a nationwide bank holiday.

Services During Bank Holidays

Even during these holidays, customers can continue to use digital banking services. Internet banking, mobile banking apps, ATMs, and UPI platforms generally remain operational on bank holidays. However, services such as cheque clearing and certain in-branch transactions will only be processed on the next working day after the holiday.

With nine holidays scheduled in February 2026, including weekend and regional holidays, customers and businesses should review the holiday calendar carefully. Planning ahead can help avoid delays in important financial transactions during these bank holidays.

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