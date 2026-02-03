Banks Closed for 9 Days in February 2026: Check City-Wise Holiday List

Banks across India will observe nine holidays in February 2026, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s official holiday calendar for FY 2026. These closures include weekly offs, regional festivals, and state-specific observances such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti and Losar.

Bank holidays in India are governed by the RBI under the Negotiable Instruments Act, along with RTGS holidays and mandatory weekly closures on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

As bank branches in select cities will remain closed on specific dates, customers are advised to plan their in-branch transactions in advance.

Bank Holidays in February 2026 (State-Wise)

February 1, 2026 (Sunday) – Weekly Holiday – Pan India

February 8, 2026 (Sunday) – Weekly Holiday – Pan India

February 14, 2026 (Saturday) – Second Saturday – Pan India

February 15, 2026 (Sunday) – Weekly Holiday – Pan India

February 18, 2026 (Wednesday) – Losar – Gangtok (Sikkim)

February 19, 2026 (Thursday) – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti – Mumbai, Nagpur, Belapur (Maharashtra)

February 20, 2026 (Friday) – Statehood Day – Aizawl (Mizoram), Imphal (Manipur)

February 22, 2026 (Sunday) – Weekly Holiday – Pan India

February 28, 2026 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday – Pan India

Digital Banking Services to Remain Active