Banks Closed for 9 Days in February 2026: Check City-Wise Holiday List
Banks across India will observe nine holidays in February 2026, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s official holiday calendar for FY 2026. These closures include weekly offs, regional festivals, and state-specific observances such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti and Losar.
Bank holidays in India are governed by the RBI under the Negotiable Instruments Act, along with RTGS holidays and mandatory weekly closures on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.
As bank branches in select cities will remain closed on specific dates, customers are advised to plan their in-branch transactions in advance.
Bank Holidays in February 2026 (State-Wise)
- February 1, 2026 (Sunday) – Weekly Holiday – Pan India
- February 8, 2026 (Sunday) – Weekly Holiday – Pan India
- February 14, 2026 (Saturday) – Second Saturday – Pan India
- February 15, 2026 (Sunday) – Weekly Holiday – Pan India
- February 18, 2026 (Wednesday) – Losar – Gangtok (Sikkim)
- February 19, 2026 (Thursday) – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti – Mumbai, Nagpur, Belapur (Maharashtra)
- February 20, 2026 (Friday) – Statehood Day – Aizawl (Mizoram), Imphal (Manipur)
- February 22, 2026 (Sunday) – Weekly Holiday – Pan India
- February 28, 2026 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday – Pan India
Digital Banking Services to Remain Active
- Despite branch closures, customers can continue to access essential banking services through digital platforms, including:
- Online and mobile banking
- NEFT and RTGS (as per operational timings)
- ATM withdrawals and card payments
- Online requests for chequebooks and account services
- Customers are encouraged to rely on digital banking channels to avoid inconvenience during holidays.