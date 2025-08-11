Bank Holidays This Week, August 11–17, 2025: Independence Day, Janmashtami, and Other Holidays

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the complete list of bank holidays for August 2025, and several important closures are lined up this week. Between August 11 and 17, banks will remain shut for national holidays like Independence Day, religious festivals including Janmashtami and Krishna Jayanthi, as well as regional observances such as Patriot’s Day. Weekly offs on Saturdays and Sundays will also apply.

Overall, August 2025 has 15 holidays, including Ganesh Chaturthi, Independence Day, and Janmashtami, along with various state-specific celebrations.

Bank Holiday in August 2025

Bank holidays differ across states depending on regional customs and local events. Customers are advised to check with their local bank branch for the exact schedule to avoid inconvenience, especially when planning transactions around long weekends.

Bank Holidays: August 11–17, 2025

August 13 (Wednesday) : Patriot’s Day – Banks closed in Imphal (Manipur)

Patriot’s Day – Banks closed in Imphal (Manipur) August 15 (Friday): Independence Day – Banks closed nationwide

Independence Day – Banks closed nationwide Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) Celebrated in some statesJanmashtami – Regional closures in certain states

August 16 (Saturday) : Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) / Krishna Jayanthi – Banks closed in:

: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) / Krishna Jayanthi – Banks closed in: Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Aizawl (Mizoram), Bhopal & Ranchi (Madhya Pradesh), Chandigarh (UT), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Gangtok (Sikkim), Hyderabad (Telangana), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kanpur & Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Patna (Bihar), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Shillong (Meghalaya), Jammu & Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir), and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh).

August 17 (Sunday): Weekly Off – All banks closed across India

Key Takeaway

If you have important banking tasks, it’s best to complete them before August 13 or plan after August 17, as multiple closures could cause delays.