Bank Holidays in March 2025: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh
As we move into March 2025, make sure to note down the bank holidays so that you do not face any hassle. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released a list of state and countrywide holidays like the festivals Holi and Eid-ul-Fitr.
Inhabitants of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, pay attention! Banks in both states will be closed on certain days in March 2025. Here is the entire list of dates to assist you in planning:
State-Specific Holidays
- March 14, 2025 (Friday): Holi - Banks will be closed for celebrations.
- March 31, 2025 (Monday): Eid-ul-Fitr - Banks will be closed in both states.
Nationwide Closures
- Sundays: March 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2025
- Second Saturday: 8th March 2025
- Fourth Saturday: 22nd March 2025
List of All Bank Holidays in March 2025
- 2nd March (Sunday): Weekly holiday
- 8th March (Second Saturday): Nationwide closure
- 9th March (Sunday): Weekly holiday
- 14th March (Friday): Holi - Banks closed in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh
- 16th March (Sunday): Weekly holiday
- 22nd March (Fourth Saturday): Nationwide closure
- 23rd March (Sunday): Weekly holiday
- 30th March (Sunday): Weekly holiday
- March 31 (Monday): Eid-ul-Fitr - Banks closed in both states
Important Dates for Banking Operations
- March 14, 2025: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh banks will be closed for Holi festivities. Schedule your cash withdrawals or transactions beforehand.
- March 31, 2025: Eid-ul-Fitr will close banks across the country, except Himachal Pradesh and Mizoram.
Options During Bank Shutdowns
- Online Banking: Transfer money, pay bills, or check accounts through online banking.
- ATMs: Cash withdrawal or check deposits at 24/7 ATMs.
- Mobile Apps: Instant transactions through UPI (PhonePe, Google Pay).
- Government Portals: Services like tax payment through RBI's NEFT/RTGS.
Why Look Up Bank Holiday Lists?
Closures are declared by RBI to coincide with local festivals and operational procedures. Being updated ensures:
- On-time payment of bills
- Prevention of loan EMI delays
- Smooth business transactions
Also read: School Holidays in March 2025: Check Dates and State-Wise List