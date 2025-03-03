Bank Holidays in March 2025: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

As we move into March 2025, make sure to note down the bank holidays so that you do not face any hassle. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released a list of state and countrywide holidays like the festivals Holi and Eid-ul-Fitr.

Inhabitants of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, pay attention! Banks in both states will be closed on certain days in March 2025. Here is the entire list of dates to assist you in planning:

State-Specific Holidays

March 14, 2025 (Friday): Holi - Banks will be closed for celebrations.

March 31, 2025 (Monday): Eid-ul-Fitr - Banks will be closed in both states.

Nationwide Closures

Sundays: March 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2025

Second Saturday: 8th March 2025

Fourth Saturday: 22nd March 2025

List of All Bank Holidays in March 2025

2nd March (Sunday): Weekly holiday

8th March (Second Saturday): Nationwide closure

9th March (Sunday): Weekly holiday

14th March (Friday): Holi - Banks closed in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh

16th March (Sunday): Weekly holiday

22nd March (Fourth Saturday): Nationwide closure

23rd March (Sunday): Weekly holiday

30th March (Sunday): Weekly holiday

March 31 (Monday): Eid-ul-Fitr - Banks closed in both states

Important Dates for Banking Operations

March 14, 2025: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh banks will be closed for Holi festivities. Schedule your cash withdrawals or transactions beforehand.

March 31, 2025: Eid-ul-Fitr will close banks across the country, except Himachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

Options During Bank Shutdowns

Online Banking: Transfer money, pay bills, or check accounts through online banking.

ATMs: Cash withdrawal or check deposits at 24/7 ATMs.

Mobile Apps: Instant transactions through UPI (PhonePe, Google Pay).

Government Portals: Services like tax payment through RBI's NEFT/RTGS.

Why Look Up Bank Holiday Lists?

Closures are declared by RBI to coincide with local festivals and operational procedures. Being updated ensures:

On-time payment of bills

Prevention of loan EMI delays

Smooth business transactions

