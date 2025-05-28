Bank Holidays in June 2025: RBI Announces 12 Holidays Across India

As May draws to a close, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially released the list of bank holidays for June 2025. This month, including regular weekends, there will be a total of 12 bank holidays observed across various states in India.

Complete List of Bank Holidays in June 2025:

June 1 (Sunday): Nationwide bank holiday

June 6 (Friday): Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) — Banks closed in Kerala

June 7 (Saturday): Bakrid — Banks closed across India

June 8 (Sunday): Nationwide bank holiday

June 11 (Wednesday): Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti / Saga Dawa — Banks closed in Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh

June 14 (Saturday): Second Saturday — Nationwide bank holiday

June 15 (Sunday): Nationwide bank holiday

June 22 (Sunday): Nationwide bank holiday

June 27 (Friday): Rath Yatra / Kong (Rathjatra) — Banks closed in Odisha and Manipur

June 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday — Nationwide bank holiday

June 29 (Sunday): Nationwide bank holiday

June 30 (Monday): Remna Ni — Banks closed in Mizoram

If you have any urgent banking tasks, it is advisable to complete them ahead of these holidays to avoid inconvenience. Remember, while physical branches will be closed on these days, online banking and digital services will continue to be available 24/7.

Stay prepared and plan your banking activities accordingly!