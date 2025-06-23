Bank Holidays in July 2025: Complete list of 13 Bank Holidays

If you are going to the bank in July 2025, knowing the bank holidays in advance is important to prevent any inconvenience. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announces a list of bank holidays at the start of every month. As per the RBI, there will be 13 bank holidays in July 2025.

Bank Holidays in July 2025:

July 3, 2025: Kharchi Puja (Agartala)

July 5, 2025: Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday (Jammu and Srinagar)

July 6, 2025: Sunday

July 12, 2025: Second Saturday

July 13, 2025: Sunday

July 14, 2025: Behdeinkhlam (Shillong)

July 16, 2025: Harela Festival (Dehradun)

July 17, 2025: U Tiroth Singh's Death Anniversary (Shillong)

July 19, 2025: Kair Puja (Agartala)

July 20, 2025: Sunday

July 26, 2025: Fourth Saturday

July 27, 2025: Sunday

July 28, 2025: Drukpa Tsechhu (Gangtok)

Plan Your Banking Activities:

It is important to schedule your banking operations based on the bank holidays so that you are not inconvenienced. You can carry out banking operations using online banking facilities, make electronic payments, and check the balance of your account on bank holidays.

Online Banking Facilities:

Online banking facilities remain open 24/7, and you can utilize them to:

Make electronic payments

Check your account balance

Transfer money

Pay bills

With online banking facilities, you can save yourself the trouble of going to the bank during bank holidays and keep your finances organized.

Conclusion:

In short, it is important to know the July 2025 bank holidays to plan your banking work. You may use online banking services to deal with your money and avoid bank holiday inconvenience. Ensure to visit the RBI website to find the list of bank holidays and schedule your activity based on that.

Also read: Malaysian Woman Claims Employer Demanded Live Location During Leave