Bank Holidays in January 2026: Full List of Festival Closures on Jan 14 and 15

As India prepares to welcome major harvest festivals such as Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu, and Uttarayana Punyakala, several states will observe bank holidays in mid-January. Many people planning financial or banking activities are wondering whether banks will remain open during these celebrations. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, banks will be closed in select states on January 14 and January 15, 2026, depending on local festivals.

States Where Banks Will Be Closed on January 14 and 15

Banks in a few eastern and northeastern states will remain shut on January 14, primarily for Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu. The closure extends to major metropolitan cities—Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad—on January 15, when festivals like Pongal and Uttarayana Punyakala are celebrated.

These early-year festivals signify the end of winter and the start of the new agricultural cycle. Due to their cultural significance, the RBI classifies these days as holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

RBI’s Holiday Schedule for January 2026

Apart from the usual second and fourth Saturday closures, banks across India will observe several festival-related holidays through the month. Here is an overview of the key dates:

January 14 – Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu, both major harvest festivals.

January 15 – Pongal, Uttarayana Punyakala, Maghe Sankranti, and in Maharashtra, local elections contribute to the holiday.

January 16 – Thiruvalluvar Day in Tamil Nadu, and Kanuma, celebrated in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to honour cattle and agricultural traditions.

January 17 – Tamil Nadu observes Uzhavar Thirunal, a festival dedicated to farmers.

January 23 – Birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, coinciding with Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami), Basanta Panchami, and Vir Surendrasai Jayanti in several eastern states.

January 26 – Republic Day, a national holiday across India.

Plan Banking Activities Accordingly

Although not all listed holidays apply nationwide, banks in several states will be closed for consecutive days between January 14 and 17, especially in the southern and northeastern regions. Customers are advised to plan cash withdrawals, cheque deposits, and branch-related work in advance.

Online banking services, UPI, ATMs, and mobile banking will continue to function as usual.

Also read: January 2026 Bank Holidays: Pongal and Sankranti to Disrupt Banking Services in Several States