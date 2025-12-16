Bank Holidays in India This Week: December 15, 18, 19, and 20 - Check Affected States

Banks in select regions of India will observe holidays on four different days this week, according to the official holiday schedule issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The affected dates are December 15, 18, 19 and 20, with the holidays applying only to specific states.

On December 15, banking services will be suspended in Arunachal Pradesh due to elections being held for Panchayati Raj institutions and municipal bodies across the state.

Meghalaya will witness a bank holiday on December 18 in remembrance of U Soso Tham, celebrated as a key figure in the development of secular Khasi literature. The day marks his death anniversary.

Banks in Goa will remain closed on December 19 to commemorate Goa Liberation Day, a significant historical occasion for the state.

In Sikkim, bank branches will not operate on December 20 owing to the observance of Losoong or Namsoong, a festival that marks the Sikkimese New Year.

It is important to note that December 20 falls on a Saturday, and banks in other states will continue to function as usual, as it is not a designated nationwide bank holiday.

Even on days when physical branches are closed, customers will still have access to essential banking services. Facilities such as ATMs, UPI payments, mobile banking, net banking, and other digital platforms will remain available.

Customers planning to visit a bank branch this week are advised to review the holiday schedule carefully. For state-specific clarity, contacting the local bank branch is recommended.

The RBI categorizes bank holidays into three main types: holidays declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act for national and regional festivals, RTGS holidays, and days set aside for banks’ annual account closing.

In addition, each state observes its own regional holidays, which can result in variations in bank closures across the country. Banks nationwide also remain shut on all Sundays, as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

As holiday lists may be revised based on official announcements, customers are encouraged to regularly check updates released by the RBI and respective state authorities to stay informed.

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