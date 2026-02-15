Bank Holidays in February 2026: RBI Releases Full List After February 15

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published the official bank holiday schedule for February 2026. According to the updated list, several bank holidays fall in the second half of the month. After February 15, bank branches across various states will observe six non-working days, including weekends and regional holidays.

While physical branches will remain closed on designated holidays, customers can continue to access digital banking facilities without disruption.

February 2026 Bank Holiday Overview

Every year, the RBI releases a detailed holiday calendar covering national holidays, state-specific festivals, and regular weekend closures. In February 2026, multiple holidays are scheduled across different states, affecting branch operations.

Here is the complete list of bank holidays in February 2026:

February 1 (Sunday) – Weekly holiday

February 14 (Second Saturday) – Bank holiday

February 15 (Sunday) – Weekly holiday

February 18 (Wednesday) – Losar (Holiday in Sikkim)

February 19 (Thursday) – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Holiday in Maharashtra)

February 20 (Friday) – Statehood Day (Holiday in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh)

February 22 (Sunday) – Weekly holiday

February 28 (Fourth Saturday) – Bank holiday

Banks remain operational on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays, except when a regional holiday is declared.

Three Consecutive Holidays in Select States

Certain states will witness three continuous bank holidays due to back-to-back regional observances:

February 18 – Holiday in Sikkim (Losar)

February 19 – Holiday in Maharashtra (Shivaji Jayanti)

February 20 – Holiday in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh (Statehood Day)

It is important to note that these consecutive holidays are limited to the respective states and are not applicable nationwide.

Categories of RBI Bank Holidays

The RBI classifies bank holidays into three main types:

Under the Negotiable Instruments Act – Banking operations such as cheque clearing and in-branch transactions remain suspended.

RTGS Holiday – Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) services at the branch level are unavailable.

Annual Closing of Accounts – Observed at the end of the financial year, typically on April 1.

No Disruption to Online Banking Services

Even during official bank holidays, digital banking platforms continue to operate as usual. Services such as UPI, NEFT, IMPS, internet banking, and ATM withdrawals are available round the clock. Customers can make online payments, transfer funds, and conduct transactions without visiting a branch.

However, cheque processing and certain branch-dependent services may experience delays on bank holidays.

Important Advice for Customers

To avoid inconvenience during bank holidays:

Plan and complete essential banking tasks in advance.

Opt for online banking services for payments and fund transfers.

Verify state-specific holidays before visiting your local branch.

Staying informed about upcoming bank holidays will help customers manage their financial activities smoothly throughout February 2026.

Also read: JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result Likely on February 16 – Check Scorecard at jeemain.nta.nic.in