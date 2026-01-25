Bank Holidays February 2026: Maha Shivaratri and State-Wise Holidays

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published the official bank holiday calendar for February 2026, listing the days when banks across India will remain closed. The holiday list includes Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, and state-wise festival or regional holidays.

Customers, businesses, and traders are advised to plan their banking transactions in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience due to branch closures.

February 2026 Bank Holidays: Date-Wise List

February 1, 2026 (Sunday)

Weekly Holiday – All States and Union Territories

Banks across India will remain closed as it is a regular weekly holiday.

February 14, 2026 (Saturday)

Second Saturday – Nationwide Bank Holiday

All banks will be closed across India as per RBI rules for second Saturdays.

February 15, 2026 (Sunday) – Maha Shivaratri Holiday

Weekly Holiday + Festival Holiday

Maha Shivaratri will be observed in most states and Union Territories, including:

• Andhra Pradesh

• Telangana

• Tamil Nadu

• Karnataka

• Maharashtra

• Uttar Pradesh

• Bihar

• Gujarat

• Rajasthan

• Punjab

• Haryana

• West Bengal

• Delhi, Puducherry, Chandigarh

• Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh

• And several other states

This makes February 15 a major nationwide holiday for banks.

February 18, 2026 (Wednesday)

Sikkim – Losar Festival

Banks in Sikkim will remain closed on account of the Losar festival.

February 19, 2026 (Thursday)

Maharashtra – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

Banks in Maharashtra will observe a holiday in honour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

February 20, 2026 (Friday)

Statehood Day Holiday

Banks will be closed in:

• Arunachal Pradesh – Statehood Day

• Mizoram – Statehood Day

February 22, 2026 (Sunday)

Weekly Holiday – All States and Union Territories

Banks across the country will remain closed due to the weekly Sunday holiday.

February 28, 2026 (Saturday)

Fourth Saturday – Nationwide Bank Holiday

All banks will be closed nationwide as it is the fourth Saturday of the month.

Key Highlights of February 2026 Bank Holidays

• Banks will be closed on all Sundays

• Second and fourth Saturdays are nationwide bank holidays

• Maha Shivaratri on February 15 will be observed in most states

• Additional state-specific holidays fall on February 18, 19, and 20

• Customers may face multiple closures depending on their state

Digital Banking Services Will Continue

Even on bank holidays, customers can continue to use:

• ATMs

• UPI and mobile banking apps

• Internet banking

• Debit and credit card services

Only physical bank branches will remain closed on these dates.