Bank Holidays February 2026: Losar, Shivaji Jayanti, State Day—Full RBI List

If you are planning a bank visit in February 2026, it is advisable to review the holiday calendar in advance. Bank closures in India are determined by a mix of national holidays, regional festivals, and state-specific observances, which means operating days can differ depending on location. Failing to check the schedule could result in unnecessary delays or missed banking tasks.

List of Bank Holidays in February 2026

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed on the following dates in February 2026 due to regional holidays:

February 18 (Wednesday): Banks in Sikkim will be closed in celebration of the Losar Festival.

February 19 (Thursday): Banking services will not be available in Maharashtra due to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

February 20 (Friday): Banks in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh will remain shut to mark State Day / Statehood Day.

In addition to these regional holidays, banks across India will also be closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of February, as per RBI regulations. All Sundays continue to be weekly holidays for banks nationwide.

What Services Are Available During Bank Holidays?

While physical bank branches remain closed on designated holidays, customers can still access most routine banking services through digital platforms. Online banking portals, mobile banking apps, ATMs, and UPI services continue to function without interruption, allowing users to transfer funds, pay bills, and check account details.

However, services that require in-person assistance—such as cash deposits, cheque-related services, or issuing demand drafts—will not be available on bank holidays.

Plan Ahead to Avoid Inconvenience

Customers are encouraged to plan important banking activities in advance, especially those requiring branch visits. Making use of digital banking facilities during holidays can help ensure uninterrupted financial transactions and reduce last-minute stress.

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