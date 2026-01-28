Bank Holidays in February 2026: Full List of Dates and Festival Holidays

As January comes to an end, bank customers across India are preparing for the month of February. If you are planning to visit your bank branch for any important work, it is important to be aware of the upcoming holiday schedule to avoid delays or inconvenience.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the official list of bank holidays for February 2026. As per the calendar, banks will remain closed on multiple days due to weekends and regional festivals. Overall, bank branches will not operate for eight days during the month.

How Bank Holidays Are Decided in India

Bank holidays in India are governed under the Negotiable Instruments Act and are divided into three main categories:

Weekly holidays such as Sundays and designated Saturdays

National holidays observed across the country

State-specific holidays based on local festivals, cultural events, or regional celebrations

While some holidays apply nationwide, others are limited to specific states.

State-Wise and Festival Holidays Explained

Mahashivratri – February 15

Mahashivratri is one of the most important Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva. Although it falls on a Sunday in 2026, it is widely celebrated in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Maharashtra, and others.

Losar – February 18

Losar marks the Tibetan New Year and is celebrated primarily in Sikkim. Banks in the state will remain closed on this day.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti – February 19

This day commemorates the birth anniversary of the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Banks in Maharashtra will observe a holiday.

State Foundation Day – February 20

Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram celebrate their Statehood Day on February 20. Bank branches in these states will remain closed.

Digital Banking Services Will Continue

Even though physical bank branches will be closed on these dates, digital banking services will remain available without interruption. Customers can continue to use:

UPI payments

Mobile banking apps

Internet banking services

IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS fund transfers

ATM services for cash withdrawals

However, services that require branch visits such as locker access, cheque clearing, and demand draft issuance will only be available on working days.

Important Tip for Bank Customers

It is recommended to complete any urgent branch-related work before the holidays. Planning in advance can help avoid last-minute inconvenience, especially during weekends and festival closures.

Also read: January 28 School Holiday News: Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Delhi, UP School Updates