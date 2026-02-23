Bank Holidays February 2026: Are Banks Closed on Feb 23 and Feb 28?

Banks in different parts of India will observe select holidays in the final week of February 2026, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule. Since bank holidays vary from state to state, customers are advised to verify the local holiday list before planning a visit to their branch.

Although physical branches may remain closed on certain days, digital banking services such as net banking, mobile banking apps, UPI transactions, and ATM withdrawals will continue without interruption. However, services covered under the Negotiable Instruments Act — including cheque clearing and in-branch transactions — will not be processed on official bank holidays.

Are Banks Open on February 23, 2026?

On February 23, banks will remain operational across most of the country. However, branches in Ranchi, Jharkhand, will be closed due to the Municipal (General) Election 2026 taking place in the city. This closure applies only to Ranchi, and banking services elsewhere will function as usual.

February 28, 2026: Fourth Saturday Closure

February 28 falls on the fourth Saturday of the month. As per RBI guidelines, banks across India remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays. Therefore, customers nationwide should note that branches will not operate on this day.

March 1, 2026: Sunday

Since March 1 is a Sunday, banks throughout India will remain closed, following the standard weekly holiday schedule.

Bank Holidays in March 2026

March 2026 will see multiple bank holidays due to major festivals and observances. Important occasions such as Holi, Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan), and Ram Navami are scheduled during the month. As these are regional and national celebrations, bank closures may differ depending on the state.

Customers are encouraged to consult the RBI’s official holiday calendar or check with their respective bank branches to avoid inconvenience during this festive period.

Planning ahead can help ensure smooth banking transactions, especially during weeks with consecutive holidays.