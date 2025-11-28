Bank Holidays in December 2025: Full List of 18 Days When Banks Will Remain Closed

Well, the last month of this year has finally arrived. December brings all the festivals, winter nights, and. bank holidays! According to the official holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India, all banks in the country will remain closed for 18 days in December 2025.

National Holiday

The only federal holiday in the month of December is Christmas, on December 25. All banks will be closed on this day.

Regional Holidays

Other bank holidays in December are state-specific and showcase the cultural and religious variety of the country. Here is the list of regional bank holidays:

December 1: State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith Day (Itanagar and Kohima)

December 3: Feast of St. Francis Xavier (Panaji)

December 7: Weekend Holiday (All Over India)

December 12: Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma (Shillong)

December 13: Second Saturday (All Over India)

December 14: Weekend Holiday (All Over India)

December 18: Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham (Shillong)

December 19: Goa Liberation Day (Panaji)

December 20: Losoong / Namsoong (Gangtok)

December 21: Weekend Holiday (All Over India)

December 22: Losoong / Namsoong (Gangtok)

December 24: Christmas Eve (Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong)

December 26: Christmas Celebration (Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong)

December 30: Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah (Shillong)

December 31: New Year's Eve/Imoinu Iratpa (Aizawl and Imphal)

Digital Banking

Accordingly, while branches will remain closed on these holidays, customers can continue availing all important digital services such as online banking, mobile banking, UPI transactions, and ATMs.

Weekly Offs

Remember that banks also observe regular weekly offs on Sundays, as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Please plan your financial activities in the meantime and make use of digital alternatives in order to avoid any inconvenience.

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