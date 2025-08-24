Bank Holidays August 25–31, 2025: City-Wise Closures for Ganesh Chaturthi

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced multiple bank holidays for the last week of August 2025 under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Customers should take note of the dates to avoid disruptions in their banking transactions.

Since holidays differ from state to state, people are advised to check with their respective local bank branches for confirmation. Here’s the detailed schedule for this week:

Bank Holiday Schedule (August 25–31, 2025)

August 25 (Monday): Banks in Guwahati (Assam) will remain closed for Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

August 27 (Wednesday): Major closures across multiple cities due to Ganesh Chaturthi, Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha), Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata, Ganesh Puja, and Vinayakar Chathurthi.

Cities affected:

Gujarat: Ahmedabad

Maharashtra: Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur

Karnataka: Bengaluru

Odisha: Bhubaneshwar

Tamil Nadu: Chennai

Telangana: Hyderabad

Goa: Panaji

Andhra Pradesh: Vijayawada

August 28 (Thursday): Banks in Bhubaneswar (Odisha) and Panaji (Goa) will be closed for Ganesh Chaturthi (Second Day) / Nuakhai.

August 31 (Sunday): All banks across the country will remain shut for the weekly holiday.

Stock Market Holiday

Alongside banks, the BSE and NSE will also remain closed on August 27, 2025, in observance of Ganesh Chaturthi. Investors and traders are advised to plan their transactions in advance.

What Services Remain Available?

Even during bank holidays, most digital banking services remain fully operational. Customers can:

Use UPI, mobile banking, and internet banking for payments and transfers.

Withdraw cash from ATMs in case of emergencies.

However, transactions involving cheques and other instruments under the Negotiable Instruments Act will not be processed until the next working day.