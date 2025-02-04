Bank Holiday Tomorrow: Are Banks Open or Closed on February 5 in Delhi?

Delhi residents will cast their votes for the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5, 2025. Voting is a crucial part of democracy, allowing citizens to actively participate in the electoral process. To ensure maximum voter turnout, several institutions will observe holidays on the polling day.

Banks, Government Offices to Remain Closed

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared February 5 as a public holiday for banks operating in Delhi, enabling employees to exercise their voting rights. Apart from the election day, banks will also remain closed on February 3, 11, 12, 15, 19, 20, 26, and 28, in addition to all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays, bringing the total number of bank holidays in February to 14.

Government offices, schools, and colleges will also be closed, with many institutions being used as polling stations. Cinema halls and theatres will remain shut during the voting period to encourage higher voter participation.

What Will Remain Open?

Despite the holiday, essential services and public transport will continue to function.

Public Transport: Delhi Metro and DTC buses will operate at 30-minute intervals from 4:00 AM to 6:00 AM, after which normal services will resume. To facilitate easy access to polling stations, DTC buses will run additional services on 35 routes starting from 4:00 AM.

Essential Services: Hospitals, pharmacies, and emergency services will remain operational to cater to urgent needs.

Retail and Commercial Businesses: Most shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and eateries are expected to remain open.

Bank Holidays in February 2025

As per the Negotiable Instruments Act, the RBI has listed the following dates as bank holidays:

February 3, 11, 12, 15, 19, 20, 26, and 28 Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays

With the availability of essential services and transport, Delhi residents are encouraged to utilize the facilities provided and actively participate in the 2025 Assembly elections.