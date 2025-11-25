Bank Holiday Today: Will Banks Remain Open on November 25? Here's What You Need to Know

On November 25, the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh governments announced a public holiday for schools and government offices to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary (Shaheed Diwas) of Guru Tegh Bahadur. This has led to widespread confusion among citizens about whether banks will also stay closed today.

Are Banks Closed on November 25?

No. Banks across India are open today. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not issued any holiday notification for November 25. All scheduled bank holidays for November were completed earlier in the month, so banking services continue as usual. Customers can visit branches and carry out transactions without any disruption, despite government offices and educational institutions being shut in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Why is November 25 Observed as Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheed Diwas?

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheed Diwas is dedicated to the memory of the ninth Sikh Guru, who made the ultimate sacrifice to uphold religious freedom. He courageously opposed forced conversions during Aurangzeb’s reign and embraced martyrdom to protect the oppressed. His steadfast bravery and moral strength continue to inspire millions across generations.