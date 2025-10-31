Bank Holiday Today, Oct 31, in Ahmedabad for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birth Anniversary

As India celebrates National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) in honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, public and private banks in a few cities will observe a holiday today, Friday, October 31, 2025, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

Bank Holiday Details

According to the RBI’s list of holidays for October 2025, the month recorded 21 official bank holidays across the country under the Negotiable Instruments Act. These include regional festivals, RTGS holidays, and other observances—apart from the regular second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

Where Banks Are Closed Today

While most cities across India will continue normal banking operations, banks in Ahmedabad will remain closed today, October 31, on account of National Unity Day. All other cities will have banks open and functioning as usual.

October 31 Bank Holiday

Ahmedabad Closed for National Unity Day

Other major cities Open and operational

Digital Banking Services Remain Available

Even though physical bank branches in Ahmedabad are closed, customers can still access essential banking services through digital and self-service platforms, including:

Internet and mobile banking for fund transfers, balance checks, and bill payments.

NEFT and RTGS transactions (as per operational windows).

ATM withdrawals and card transactions across all networks.

Online service requests such as chequebook issuance, demand drafts, and account-related updates.

Plan Your Banking Accordingly

Customers are advised to plan their in-branch visits around the holiday and make use of online and mobile banking for uninterrupted access to financial services.

Today’s observance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas serves as a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, also known as the Iron Man of India, who played a key role in unifying the nation after independence.