Bank Holiday Today for Nag Panchami: Are Banks Open or Closed on July 29, 2025?

Banks in India follow a holiday schedule issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which includes national, state-specific, and religious festivals. Because many holidays are observed regionally, banks may remain open in one state while being closed in another on the same day.

As per the RBI’s official holiday list for July 2025, Nag Panchami is not designated as a bank holiday. This means that banks across most states will function as usual today, July 29, 2025. However, customers are always advised to check the state-specific holiday list, as some states may observe additional holidays based on local customs and traditions.

Digital Banking: No Need to Visit Branches

For customers who have registered for internet or mobile banking, most financial transactions can now be carried out online. From checking balances and transferring funds to tracking account activity, digital banking allows customers to manage their accounts at any time without waiting in queues or being restricted by branch working hours.

Modern digital banking platforms are also highly secure. With multi-factor authentication, OTP verification, and biometric login features, customers can be assured that their financial data remains protected.