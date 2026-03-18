Bank Holiday Today, March 18, 2026: Are Banks Open or Closed?

Bank holiday update for March 18, 2026: There is no bank holiday today, and banks are functioning normally across India.

March 18 falls on a Wednesday and is a regular working day. As per the holiday schedule followed by the Reserve Bank of India, no national or regional holiday. Hence, all public and private sector banks remain open.

Bank holidays in India are usually observed on national events, regional festivals, and fixed weekly offs such as Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays. Since none of these apply on March 18, customers can carry out their banking activities without any disruption.

All key services including cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, and in-branch customer support are available today. Digital services like UPI, mobile banking, and ATMs also continue to operate as usual.

However, customers should note that March 19, 2026 is a bank holiday in several states due to festivals like Ugadi and Gudi Padwa, which mark the regional New Year in parts of India. Banks in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra are likely to remain closed on that day

In conclusion, March 18, 2026 is not a bank holiday, and all banking operations are running smoothly. Customers are advised to complete any important bank-related work today, especially in regions where banks will be closed tomorrow.