Bank Holiday Today January 23 West Bengal, Odisha and Tripura

Banks in several states across India are closed today, January 23, 2026, due to regional observances and public commemorations. Customers in Odisha, Tripura, and West Bengal are affected by the holiday, which coincides with Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami), Basanta Panchami, Vir Surendrasai Jayanti, and the Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

This holiday also marks the beginning of a three-day long weekend for bank customers in these states, as January 24 is the second Saturday and January 25 is a Sunday, when banks remain closed nationwide.

January 23 Bank Holiday: Who Is Affected?

On January 23, bank branches in the following states remain closed:

West Bengal

Odisha

Tripura

The holiday is part of the Reserve Bank of India’s annual holiday calendar, which includes state-specific holidays based on local festivals and commemorations.

Long Weekend for Bank Customers

With the second Saturday falling on January 24 and Sunday on January 25, bank branches in these states will remain closed for three consecutive days (Friday to Sunday). Customers are advised to plan their banking needs in advance to avoid inconvenience.

What Banking Services Are Available Today?

Even when bank branches are closed, several banking services remain accessible:

Internet and mobile banking services will continue to function.

UPI transactions and digital payments will work normally.

ATMs are expected to remain operational for cash withdrawals.

However, cheque-based transactions and promissory note-related services will not be processed during the holiday, as per the Negotiable Instruments Act.

RBI’s January 2026 Bank Holiday List

The Reserve Bank of India has announced 16 bank holidays in January 2026, including weekends. These holidays include national observances, state-specific festivals, and weekly offs on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

Check with Your Local Bank Branch

Since bank holidays vary by state and region, customers are advised to confirm the holiday schedule with their local bank branch. Being aware of upcoming closures can help individuals and businesses plan transactions and avoid delays.

Upcoming Nationwide Bank Holiday

Banks across India will remain closed on January 26, 2026, on the occasion of Republic Day, which is a national public holiday.