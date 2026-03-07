Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open or Closed on March 7, 2026 in India

Banks across India are open on Saturday, March 7, 2026, as it falls on the first Saturday of the month. According to guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India, banks operate on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays, while the second and fourth Saturdays are official holidays for bank branches.

Many customers were unsure about bank operations this week because several states observed holidays due to the Holi festival. However, the first Saturday of the month remains a normal working day for most public and private sector banks across the country.

Customers can visit their nearest branch to complete important banking tasks such as cash deposits, withdrawals, account updates, or cheque-related services. Online banking, mobile banking apps, ATMs, and digital payment services also continue to function normally regardless of branch holidays.

Officials advise customers to check the holiday calendar in advance, as bank closures may also occur due to regional festivals and state-specific holidays.