Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed on March 4, 2026 for Holi?

As Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated across India on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, most banks in the country are observing a public holiday today. Scheduled commercial banks — including major names like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, and Bank of Baroda — will be closed today on account of Holi. This means over-the-counter banking services at branch counters are unavailable today for most customers.

Several state-level bank holiday notifications have confirmed that bank branches nationwide will remain shut for regular business on March 4, with only a few exceptions in special categories or rural areas where separate local rules may apply.

Services Affected by the Holiday

Cash counters at bank branches (SBI, HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, etc.) will not operate.

Cheque clearing and settlement processes will not occur today in inter-bank settlements.

Customer service desks and loan/credit services at branches will remain unavailable.

ATMs, mobile banking, and internet banking services will continue to function normally.

Online UPI and app-based transactions remain operational even on bank holidays.

Why Banks Are Closed

Banks are following the Reserve Bank of India’s annual holiday schedule for 2026, which designates Holi (Rangwali Holi) as a banking holiday on March 4. Although some other sectors or markets had their holiday shifted to March 3 this year, most banks follow the local festival date of the main Holi celebration.

Customers are advised to plan branch visits before or after the holiday and use digital banking channels for urgent transactions.