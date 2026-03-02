Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed on March 2, 2026 for Holika Dahan?

As Holi 2026 approaches, many people are wondering whether Monday, 2 March 2026 will be a bank holiday in India due to Holika Dahan — the traditional bonfire night celebrated a day before the festival of colours. This question is important for those planning bank visits or financial transactions around the festival period.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar and state-wise holiday lists, March 2, 2026 is not a nationwide bank holiday simply because of Holika Dahan. The event is generally a cultural and religious observance rather than a gazetted public holiday across all states. Banks in most states will operate as normal on this date, unless a specific state government declares an additional local holiday.

However, Holi itself — expected on 4 March 2026 — is widely recognised as a public holiday, and many states are closing banks on that day. Bank holidays are typically declared for festivals that are officially listed on the RBI’s approved holiday list or by state notification. While some states may announce extended holidays around Holi and Holika Dahan based on local traditions, the RBI list does not automatically make March 2 a bank holiday across India.

What This Means for Bank Services

Branch Counters: Most bank branches across India will be open on March 2, 2026 for regular counter services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, and cheque processing.

Online Banking: UPI transfers, mobile and internet banking will function as usual.

ATMs: Cash withdrawals from ATMs will be available without disruption.

Customers who need to visit a branch for in-person services should plan ahead and confirm with their local bank if there are any state-specific holiday notifications, especially in regions where Holika Dahan has greater cultural significance.

Even on festivals that are not official bank holidays, local observances and individual bank decisions can sometimes lead to early closures or reduced working hours, so it’s best to check with the specific branch or bank helpline before travelling.