Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed on January 31, 2026?

Many people prefer to complete their banking work on Saturdays. However, customers should remember that banks across India remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Despite this, there is often confusion regarding bank operations on the fifth Saturday.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks are generally open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays, unless the fifth Saturday coincides with a state-specific or national holiday listed in the RBI holiday calendar.

Are Banks Open Today - January 31, 2026?

Yes, banks are open today across India, as per the RBI holiday schedule. Since today does not fall on a designated bank holiday, customers can visit bank branches for regular services.

National Bank Holidays in 2026

Banks will remain closed nationwide on three major national holidays in 2026:

Republic Day – January 26

Independence Day – August 15

Gandhi Jayanti – October 2

Apart from these, banks observe state-specific holidays based on local festivals and events.

Major Bank Holidays in January 2026

In January, bank closures may vary by state due to occasions such as New Year’s Day/Gaan-Ngai, Mannam Jayanthi, Hazrat Ali’s birthday, Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, Makar Sankranti/Magh Bihu, Pongal, Thiruvalluvar Day, Uzhavar Thirunal, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti, Saraswati Puja/Basanta Panchami, Vir Surendrasai Jayanti, and Republic Day.

Digital Banking Services

Even when bank branches are closed, customers can continue to access digital services such as internet banking, mobile banking, SMS banking, and WhatsApp banking for both financial and non-financial transactions.