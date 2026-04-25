Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed on April 25, 2026?

Banks across India are closed today, April 25, 2026, as it falls on the fourth Saturday of the month, which is a designated bank holiday.

As per banking rules in India, all public and private sector banks remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays every month. Since today is the fourth Saturday, bank branches are not operational for regular services.

This means customers will not be able to visit bank branches for transactions like cash deposits, withdrawals, or other in-person services today. However, essential services such as ATM withdrawals, online banking, mobile banking, and UPI payments will continue to function normally.

Additionally, banks will remain closed tomorrow as well, since Sunday (April 26) is a regular weekly holiday. So, customers are advised to plan their bank-related work accordingly.

Banks are closed today due to the fourth Saturday holiday, but digital banking services remain fully available, ensuring customers can carry out most transactions without visiting a branch.