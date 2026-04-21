Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed On April 21 for Garia Puja?

Banks in India are closed in select regions today, April 21, 2026, on account of Garia Puja, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. However, this is not a nationwide holiday, and bank operations continue normally in most parts of the country.

As per the RBI schedule, the holiday for Garia Puja is observed only in Agartala, Tripura, where banks remain shut for the day.

In other states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, banks are open and functioning as usual, since the festival is region-specific. Bank holidays in India vary depending on local festivals and state-wise observances rather than a uniform national closure.

Customers should note that even in places where bank branches are closed, online banking services, ATMs, and mobile banking apps remain fully operational, allowing transactions without interruption.

April 2026 has several bank holidays due to multiple regional festivals, making it important for customers to check the state-wise RBI holiday list before planning a bank visit.