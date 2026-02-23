Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Closed in Jharkhand on February 23, 2026?

Banks across India observe multiple holidays every year in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar and notifications issued by individual state governments. Apart from nationally declared public holidays, closures may also take place for regional festivals, state foundation days, and special events such as elections.

When elections are conducted — including Municipal Elections 2026 — local authorities may announce a bank holiday in areas where polling is scheduled. These closures usually apply only to specific districts or states where voting is taking place.

Where Are Banks Closed Today?

Banks in Jharkhand are closed today, Monday, February 23, 2026, due to the Municipal Elections 2026. The holiday applies within the state where polling activities are underway. In the rest of the country, bank branches are operating as usual.

Since elections are often held in phases, bank holidays related to voting are typically limited to the regions involved on that particular day.

Saturday Closures as per RBI Rules

According to RBI guidelines, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Branches function normally on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays unless a specific holiday has been declared in the official RBI state-wise holiday list.

The central bank releases a detailed holiday calendar each year, outlining closures for every state.

Are There Any More Bank Holidays in February 2026?

There are no additional bank holidays scheduled for the remaining days of February 2026.

Earlier in the month, banks were closed in select states to observe occasions such as Losar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, state election-related holidays, and State Day or Statehood Day celebrations.

Banking Services Available During a Holiday

Even when bank branches are closed for a holiday, customers can continue to use digital services such as internet banking, mobile banking applications, UPI platforms, and ATMs.

However, certain services still require an in-person visit to the branch for documentation, compliance, or verification. These include:

Adding or updating nominee details

Submitting or correcting KYC documents

Large cash deposits or withdrawals beyond prescribed limits

Issuance of high-value demand drafts

Accessing safe deposit lockers

PAN updates where discrepancies exist

Addressing fraud-related complaints

Settlement of deceased accounts and submission of succession certificates

Release of funds to legal heirs

Customers planning important transactions are advised to review the RBI holiday schedule or confirm with their local branch to avoid inconvenience. Proper planning helps ensure smooth banking operations, especially during election-related or regional holidays.

Also read: Bank Holidays February 2026: Are Banks Closed on Feb 23 and Feb 28?