Bank Holiday on October 31: Banks to Remain Closed in Gujarat for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti

Only three days are left before October ends, and banks will remain closed on one of these days — October 31, 2025. The closure applies only to banks in Gujarat, as the state observes Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary on this date.

Bank Holiday in Gujarat on October 31

Banks across Gujarat will remain closed on Friday, October 31, 2025, in honor of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti, also celebrated nationally as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day). However, banks in all other states and Union Territories will remain open as usual.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti: The Iron Man of India

Every year, October 31 marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, popularly known as the Iron Man of India. Patel played a crucial role in uniting more than 562 princely states after India’s independence, helping to shape the nation as one unified country. To honor his contribution, India celebrates this day as National Unity Day.

Complete List of Bank Holidays in October–November 2025

October 2025

October 31 (Friday) – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti – Banks closed in Gujarat only

November 2025

November 1 (Saturday) – Normal Working Day

November 2 (Sunday) – Weekly Holiday

November 5 (Wednesday) – Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 8 (Saturday) – Second Saturday Bank Holiday

November 9 (Sunday) – Weekly Holiday

November 16 (Sunday) – Weekly Holiday

November 22 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday Bank Holiday

November 23 (Sunday) – Weekly Holiday

November 30 (Sunday) – Weekly Holiday

Digital Banking Services Remain Unaffected

Even though physical bank branches will be closed, digital banking services such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and Internet Banking will function normally. Customers can still perform online transactions, fund transfers, and ATM withdrawals without any disruption.